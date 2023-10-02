SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – Some Spartanburg County customers of the Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan (SJWD) Water District were surprised when they noticed their water wasn’t clear.

Turning on the tap, you would expect to find clear running water. But that was not the case for one Spartanburg County resident, Wendy Cudd.

“I went to run a bath and walked out of the bathroom and when I came back in I had about 4 to 6 inches of water and it was completely just brown, just a dark brown,” Cudd said.

Cudd said she couldn’t believe her eyes so she needed a second opinion.

“I called my fiancé in there and was like is it me or is that water looking like it’s getting darker and darker,” Cudd said.

So she avoided getting into the water.

“I am at work right now and I wasn’t able to take a shower before I come to work,” Cudd said.

Cudd was not alone.

“I wasn’t sure if it was my pipes so I got on the neighbors app just to see if any of my neighbors were experiencing the same things and they were,” Cudd said.

SJWD estimates that 10,000 of their customers are experiencing water discoloration.

“Somebody might see a slight yellow tint; some might see a darker slightly brown-ish tint,” Billy Cothran, the CEO of SJWD, said.

Corthran said the discoloration is caused by minerals.

“With the dry weather we had to pull water from our lower points in the lake, our main resource is Lyman Lake, and that water has higher concentration of naturally occurring minerals like iron and manganese,” Cothran said.

Despite the color, Cothran said the water is safe.

“It passes all the primary drinking water regulations and we can safely say that if you’re healthy, you can drink it,” said Cothran. “If you have health conditions and you’re concerned about it, I would just contact your physician.”

Cothran said SJWD is continuing to work to solve the problem.

“We are currently working that out of the system, we switched over to a secondary source to help with that but as the dry weather if it continues it could lengthen this period of discoloration in the water,” Cothran said.

Officials with SJWD said that the water should clear up within 48 hours but, depending on how how fast the water goes through the system, it could take longer.