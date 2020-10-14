High school football coaches adjust to game cancellations

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Four high school football teams have had to postpone or cancel their games in this Upstate so far this week.

Since high school football started, teams aren’t just preparing for their opponent every week but also the chance this could happen to them.

Undefeated after three weeks of football, head coach at Westside High School, Scott Early, says his team is just thankful they’re getting to play this week.

“You had things that counted and things that didn’t and now everything does,” Early said. “You basically don’t know if you’re going to play until the ball is kicked off Friday night and then you don’t know what’s going to happen Monday when you get back.”

However, T.L. Hanna is one of the teams that isn’t getting the luxury of a Friday night football game this week.

After their opponent, Byrnes High School started having COVID complications they had to cancel their matchup.

20 years in the coaching business head football coach at T.L. Hanna Jason Tone says he never thought he’d considered his biggest rival a virus.

“We fog the locker room after they leave it in first block for weight training, we wipe the equipment down, everything that’s touched,” Tone said.

With over 170 players in Hanna’s football program, managing that many people is hard enough.

Add a pandemic and it takes all hands on deck to keep their players healthy.

Tone says every day he’s just hoping he doesn’t get an email confirming a positive case on his team or the team their playing that week.

Despite those fears turning into reality this week, Tone is encouring his team to be thankful.

“Every time they get to step out on the field, I think they’re enjoying their time because they never know when it’s up,” Tone said. “You don’t know from day-to-day whether you’re going to get to practice or not, whether you’re going to get to play, just with all the things going on in the world. I just think they enjoy coming out and competing every day.”

