EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Easley Police Department said that a suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase on Saturday evening.

According to officers, the chase began near Prince Perry Road. Officers said that they initially tried to pull the car over because it was a potential stolen vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle near an abandoned home close to Prince Perry Road. Officers were able to arrest a suspect. The suspect did not live at the home where the vehicle was found.