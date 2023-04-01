MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management said that a high wind warning is still in effect.

According to emergency management officials, Emergency personnel are responding to numerous reports of trees and power lines down.

Officials said that multiple roads are also being affected. Over 1,200 locations are without power in McDowell County as of 4:30 p.m.

Emergency officials are asking that you do not call 911 to report power outages and do not drive across down power lines.