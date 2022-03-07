SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Higher gas prices are affecting everyone including local police departments, but police said that won’t change how they protect and serve.

The Spartanburg Police Department said climbing gas prices are built into the budget. They said it just means they will have to keep a closer eye on funds.

“There is a concern, but not an alarming concern,” said Major Art Littlejohn.

Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, said they’re looking at their budget when it comes to fuel.

“If it means that we have to move some things around, we’ll do that. But, by no means, should citizens or anyone else worry about that we won’t have enough fuel in our vehicles to answer our calls for service,” he said.

Some officers have to fill up daily. Major Littlejohn said it all just depends on an officer’s shift and the area they cover.

“Your school resource officer, who’s at school all day, is not going to use as much fuel as an officer that’s going to calls for service,” said Major Littlejohn.

He said by the end of the year, things should balance out within the department’s budget.

“It all balances out, because even though we might have a tough month here and there, then fuel costs goes down,” he said.

There are factors that help.

“The great news is the vehicles that we use now are much more fuel efficient, than the ones we had in the past. So, that’s definitely going to help,” said Major Littlejohn.

He said they will continue to answer calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He said they don’t know how long this is going to last, but they feel pretty confident it shouldn’t create any huge issues for the department.