Highway Patrol ID’s driver wanted in hit-and-run death of Greenville Co. teacher

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon which killed a Greenville County teacher.

Troopers said Mantavious McMorris is wanted for Hit and Run with Death in connection with the crash.

The crash happened on Sulphur Springs Road near Pinsley Circle around 1:14pm on Sunday.

33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, was entering a crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail when a vehicle traveling north hit her before leaving the scene, troopers said.

Highway Patrol had released a picture of the vehicle wanted for the crash – a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate SXQ398.

(From: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Anyone with information on the location of McMorris is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.