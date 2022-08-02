SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.

Troopers will be patrolling the following areas Friday and Saturday:

I-85 and I-26

US-101, US-221, and US-176

SC-9, SC-56, SC-290, SC-295, and SC-296

Troopers said they will look monitor for DUI, speeding, aggressive and distracted driving. State Transport Police will focus on commercial vehicle violations.

“We ask that everyone be extremely vigilant,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. “Be very cautious. Be a defensive driver when you’re out there. The roadways are dangerous enough even if you’re doing everything perfectly.”

Troopers are on alert this summer. As more people travel on the roads, Ridgeway said there is a higher chance that crashes will occur.

Gail Stellar told 7News she has seen this firsthand.

“Even if you’re going the speed limit, people are zipping by you like you’re standing still,” explained Stellar. “It’s kind of scary.”

Stellar said she does not drive on I-85 and is very cautious on I-26.

“Speed limits are higher on I-26, and they’re [speeding drivers] still passing you when you’re going the speed limit.”

Data from Highway Patrol shows more than 500 people have died on the South Carolina’s roads this year, including more than 30 in Spartanburg County.

“By doing this, we hope to reduce the number of fatal collisions and collisions that occur on our roadways,” said Ridgeway.

Highway Patrol said it will also patrol and partner with law enforcement in Aiken County this week.