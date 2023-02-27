CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Cherokee County.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a 1999 – 2004 model Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a pedestrian on Goucher School road near Double Bridge Road in front of the Goucher White Plains Fire Department, then drove away from the scene.

Highway Patrol said the victim was seriously injured, and the Jeep fled.

The Highway Patrol does not know what color the jeep is, but said it should have a damaged passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call (888) 274-6372. Tips can also be submitted online.