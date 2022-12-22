GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Highway Patrol will be monitoring the roads for impaired drivers this holiday weekend.

It is part of the Department of Public Safety’s Sober or Slammer campaign.

“Don’t make that poor decision of drinking alcohol and then getting behind a vehicle to the point where you could cause an accident and possibly harm yourself or someone else,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The campaign runs through the new year. Ridgeway said safety checkpoints will be set up within that time period.

According to Highway Patrol, 13 people died on South Carolina roads during the Christmas holiday period in 2021.

“We’re hoping to get that number down quite a bit through our enforcement efforts and through our message,” said Ridgeway.

Troopers stress that drugs and alcohol slow reaction times and the ability to concentrate.

In South Carolina, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher. According to Highway Patrol, if a person’s blood alcohol level reaches that point, they are three times more likely to get into a crash than if they were driving sober.

“Just be smart,” advised Ridgeway. “I encourage people to enjoy themselves and have a good time. But, do it responsibly. If you’re going to be drinking, make sure you have a designated driver. Call a ride if you have to. Use a rideshare service.”