Officer finds loaded handgun in Hillcrest HS student’s bag, 2 schools placed on lockdown

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools in Simpsonville were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a loaded gun was found in a Hillcrest High School student’s backpack, according to Greenville County Schools officials.

According to the district, a student was taken to the office for questioning Wednesday morning. The school resource officer and an administrator took the student’s backpack. While searching the bag, they found a loaded handgun.

The district said the student fled the campus.

The City of Simpsonville said Simpsonville Police Department officers responded to the high school and have been investigating.

Hillcrest High School and Bryson Middle School were placed on lockdown during the investigation, according to the city.

We will update this story as information becomes available.