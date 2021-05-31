Hillcrest Rams super fan Trey Halloran inspires team on way to state

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hillcrest Baseball super fan Trey Halloran has been the team’s biggest supporter for years, inspiring the team’s motto ‘Play for Trey.’

Halloran, a 19-year-old with special needs, has been consistently putting smiles on the faces of fellow classmates at Hillcrest High School, but he’s had an even bigger impact on the baseball team and its fans on gamedays.

“If you’re ever down and you talk to him he will brighten up your day in an instant,” said Hillcrest senior Brady Jeffcoat. “I mean it’s just play for him no matter what.”

The Rams made shirts with the motto ‘Play for Trey’ earlier this season and wear them under their jerseys for every games. The Rams even dedicated a day to him, with his own jersey and a spot in the lineup.

“Who was in the lineup?,” Rams PA Announcer John Calvert asked Halloran in the dugout during Friday’s practice.

Halloran: “Me:

Calvert: “What number was it?”

Halloran: “18.”

Calvert: “Do you remember what we did before the game.”

Halloran: “Threw the first pitch out.”

Calvert: “Did you throw a strike?”

“Yeah,” Halloran said emphatically before receiving an ‘atta boy’ from Calvert.

Halloran endeared himself to everyone in the program. But he’s developed a special bond with Calvert. Trey will often join him in the booth on gameday, and sometimes even mess around with the players.

“Hustle out there or you’re fired,” Halloran joked through the microphone in the press box as the team held its final practice before state.

He often wears the hat of CEO and will fire individuals from time to time.

“First thing [he] did when I met him he fired me, which he does a lot,” said Rams Head Coach Dale Nelson. “I’ve been fired thirty times by Trey. Everybody on this baseball team is open to criticism from Trey,” he said with a chuckle. “If you’re having a bad day go spend ten minutes with him and your day will completely change. It’s that way in school and it’s that way out here on the baseball field. That’s the real cool part of it. It puts a lot of things in perspective.”

“There’s a lot of good that’s still in this world and a lot of that is because of people like Trey. Trey has never had a bad day, right Trey?,” Calvert said.

Halloran: “Nope”

Calvert: “And he’ won’t let you have one either, right Trey?”

Halloran: Nope

Halloran’s joyful enthusiasm permeates throughout the team. And after a win it’s become a tradition for Trey to race around the bases, ending with a slide into home. So far he’s undefeated.

“It’s kind of hard to find words for it,” said Hillcrest senior Peyton Nelson. “We’re all huddled up in a circle. That’s a big thing after every home game win…it really makes you think how lucky you are to actually play.”

“It’s sometimes hard to put into words just how special it is to have a kid like him in your program and have him around on a daily basis,” coach Nelson added.

And while the results of the championship series have yet to be written, one thing is for certain: Trey will be right there cheering on his beloved Hillcrest Rams. If you plan to attend the games be sure to be on the lookout for Trey as he’ll surely be seen tossing out candy to the fans.

The series begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Summerville before the Rams return home for game two on Friday.