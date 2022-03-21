GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Millions of people around the world celebrated Holi, a Hindu celebration of love, color and spring.

People gathered on Sunday at the Vedic Center in Greenville for the India Association of Greenville’s event for Holi from 11:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

Holi also marks the celebration of good over evil and the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

During this event, people pour buckets of water and powered color on each other. There was singing, dancing and food for people to enjoy while celebrating.

One of the event coordinators, Neelv Matai, said the festival is a colorful one where the colors thrown represent a bright future.

It’s a colorful festival where we capture the bad or the good, and forget all the bad things that happened in the past and it’s a new beginning for all of us, so we put colors on everyone for happiness, joy, cheers, and bringing in the future which will be bright – as bright as all of the these colors are. Neelv Matai, Holi Celebration Coordinator

Holi officially began on March 18 and it is celebrated for different amounts of time in various countries.