Hire Me SC to hold remote workforce training for employers

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-Hire Me SC, a part of Able SC, is an organization advocating for people with disabilities in the workforce and they’re holding several events during the COVID 19 pandemic to assist with the changing work atmosphere.

Coming up May 28, the organization said they’re holding a virtual training to employers on how to learn best practices for remote work for people with disabilities.

Sandy Jordan with Hire Me SC said policies and procedures will be discussed that will make remote work a reasonable accommodation for employees with disabilities.

They will also discuss advantages moving forward for how to best serve these employees.

Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Who Should Attend: Employers only

Click this link to sing up https://www.hiremesc.org/events/2020/5/28/employer-training-managing-a-remote-workforce

You can also call 800-681-6805

How can I get more information about Hire Me SC?

Website: http://www.hiremesc.org/

Twitter:@HireMeSC

Facebook:@HireMeSC

Instagram:@Hire_Me_SC

Hashtag:#HireMeSC

E-mail:hiremesc@able-sc.org

Phone:800-681-7715

Address: Columbia Office: 720 Gracern Road, Suite 106, Columbia, SC 29210

Greenville Office: 135 Edinburgh Ct #101, Greenville, SC 29607