SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Built around the 1800’s, Oakland Plantation is home to a lot of history. Upstate leaders are now working to preserve the land and all that comes with it.

Right off of Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville is a historic 52-acre property that could soon be home to Greenville County’s newest park.

“Preserving a site that really goes back to the roots of Greenville County, it is a fantastic opportunity for us to preserve that history for a new generation to be able to experience it right here in the core of a highly residential developed area,” Alex Reynolds, Communications Committee chair of the Greenville County Historic and Natural Resources Trust, said.

Upstate Preservation Trust is under contract to purchase the land for just over $1.2 million from the YMCA Hollingsworth Outdoor Center, contingent on funding.

More than $600,000 is expected to be supplied by the Greenville County Historic and Natural Resources Trust.

It’s part of the $2 million they receive each year from Greenville County Council.

Upstate Preservation Trust said the rest of the funding is expected to come from the South Carolina Conservation Bank as well as potential state funding.

“Our first priority is to make some updates to the house,” Lindsey Strand, Vice Chair of Upstate Preservation Trust said. “To stabilize, weatherize, and otherwise protect the structures from further deterioration. Beyond that our goals are to bring back educational programming for children.”

One of only three known slave cabins to exist in Greenville County also sits on the property. Strand said Upstate Preservation Trust will work to restore the cabin as part of educational outreach.

“It is a two-story slave cabin,” Strand said. “There are stairs on the inside, a place where there used to be a fireplace where enslaved people would conduct daily life.”

Several organizations are involved in the purchase and preservation of the land and its structures. Those we spoke with said the project would not be possible without a team effort.

“The opportunity to do what we feel is absolutely in the best interest of the community to keep that going and really work with experts who know how to take this story further,” Scot Baddley, President and CEO of YMCA of Greenville County said. “To know that it is going to be preserved in perpetuity for that purpose. It is a fantastic thing. We are thrilled.”

Upstate Preservation Trust said they hope part of the property will be open to visitors as early as summer of 2024.

Upstate Preservation Trust also said the home at the front of the property was built by a physician and planter who practiced medicine on the property for 60 years raising eleven children with his wife. Records show the last family member to live in the home sold it to the YMCA in 2004.