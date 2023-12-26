SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Scenes from the poem ‘Twas the night before Christmas” are being showcased in the Spartanburg County library, as some of the city’s most beloved Christmas decorations are coming out of retirement.

“Folks would come downtown and window shop, and so you had to have something that was the hook, and this was the hook for bringing folks downtown during Christmas time,” said Todd Stephens, Spartanburg County librarian.

About 75 years ago Buck Buchanan, a Spartanburg teacher and artist, created these dioramas by hand, and featured them at the former Aug. W. Smith Department store.

The Spartanburg Historical Association restored the art and left it to the library to once again tell the story of St. Nick’s visit on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a craft, it’s an art, it’s local, very much connected with downtown, it also tells a fun story and what do public libraries do…tell stories,” said Stephens. “It fits with us in a lot of different ways.”

Stephens said it’s an honor to carry on a tradition that was loved by so many, years ago. He hopes now it will spark an interest in others to create.

“Just the amount of patience and skill it took him to do this over a period of time is really incredible and I think for us, not only are we preserving the story of Buck Buchanan and his work, but it’s also an example of what people can do,” said Stepehens. “It’s not just a device in your hand, there’s things you can actually create.”

If you’d like to visit the display, it will stay up in the library on S. Church Street downtown for another week.