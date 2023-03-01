FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Developers broke ground Tuesday morning to transform the historic Fountain Inn flour mill.

According to developers, over 6,000 square feet of the former mill will be turned into a commercial real estate property that will feature a brewery, green space, restaurants, and a community common area.

The renovation two years in the making is expected to create an uptick in the Fountain Inn economy.

“It’s something I think Fountain Inn has been looking for awhile,” said developer Bryan Beal. “So I really think it ties the whole thing together, and we’re just honored to be part of the city here.”

The first businesses at the mill are expected to open this fall.