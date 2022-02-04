Historic Spartanburg landmark being turned into new apartments, units available soon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A historic Spartanburg landmark is getting turned into apartments, some of which will be ready by April.

The halls of the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School are filled with history. The building has been vacant for years, but will now be home to new apartments on the city’s south side.

“There are relatively few landmarks remaining that reference African American history in the city of Spartanburg, and this is one of the most significant ones,” said Brad Steinecke.

The Mary H. Wright Elementary School, built in the 1950’s, was one of the first equalization schools in the state.

“This was at a level of architectural integrity that was consistent with white public schooling at the time,” said Steinecke.

Now, the building is being converted into 53 apartment units.

“Some will be market rate, but 20% of those units will be workforce housing. It’s kind of targeting middle income folks, working folks, to draw more of them in the neighborhood,” said Chris George.

George, with the City of Spartanburg, said the rent for the workforce housing units will be based on the income of residents. He says it will be no more than 30% of their income, individually.

“It brings both affordable housing and also market housing to south side. We need folks to choose to live in that area,” said George.

Brad Steinecke, with the Historic Architecture Review Board, is making sure the work is done right.

“There’s a state level of protection that qualifies them for tax credits through the State Historic Preservation Office,” he said.

“There’s a local level of designation that prevents future alterations that would deviate from the historic plans,” said Steinecke.

He said the outside of the building will have to remain intact.

“Window features, doorway openings, the massing and scaling of the building. They can’t change it in ways that would be visible from the street in a big way,” said Steinecke.

He said even with interior changes, the building will remain a safe space for history to live.

“For this part of town, there’s been a lot that’s been lost over time. So, the folks that live on the south side really want to retain as much as possible of that older heritage,” said Steinecke.

George said there is also a second phase to the project. Once all the units are done in phase one, the developer will put 50 to 60 additional units behind the school.

He said the developer has also agreed to create an extension from the building to the Mary H. Wright Greenway.