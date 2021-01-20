History teacher explains the inauguration to kids, how to celebrate change

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The inauguration of a new president is all many families have seen on the news or discussed at the kitchen table.

Westside High School history teacher Coach Adam Holland said it can help to think of Jan. 20 as a celebration of the ability as a country to have a peaceful transfer of power.

Holland, a former teacher of the year, said it’s important to keep the overall feel of the day, positive instead of focusing on political party affiliation.

He said it can help to explain the transfer of power and the fact that there are many different players involved in the day, including celebrities, congressional leaders and families of politicians.

Holland said it’s important to stress how important our elected leaders are in making our country the best it can be over the next few years, and it starts with an understanding that the end game is to respect the position and title of these officials beyond political affiliation.

The taking of the oath will happen right at noon Wednesday. The ceremony should start around 11 a.m. and celebratory events will happen after that.