GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after hitting an Upstate deputy’s vehicle and fleeing the scene on Friday.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:37 p.m., a Greenwood County deputy was traveling in his issued patrol vehicle and was unlawfully struck by another vehicle.

The driver that hit the deputy fled the scene. The deputy was not injured.

A nearby deputy observed the collision and initiated a vehicle pursuit that continued through the southeastern portion of Greenwood County into Saluda County.

The driver stopped abruptly in Saluda County and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the arrest, deputies observed a large bag of what they believed to be marijuana lying in the vehicle.

The driver is currently being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.