ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash which killed a pedestrian along Interstate 240 early Tuesday morning in Asheville.

The crash happened on I-240 westbound near Haywood Road (exit 2) around 5 a.m.

Asheville Police said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Ronald William Jenkins, died from his injuries at the scene.

According to police, officers have interviewed a number of witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.