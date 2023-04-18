Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that a hit-and-run suspect attempted to break into two cars to get away from officers on Monday.

Officers said that they responded to a hit-and-run on Wade Hampton Blvd. While en route, officers learned that the suspect was actively trying to steal another vehicle.

Officers located the suspect and were able to take them into custody.

The suspect was charged with hit and run, auto breaking, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence.