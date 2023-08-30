Hodges, S.C. (WSPA) -The Town of Hodges is hosting a tribute event to honor all first responders ahead of 9/11.

Lights on Main will be Sept 9, 2023. There will be food, games and a flag raised to honor those lost on 9/11.

There will be a moving musical light show ending the event at 9:11 PM.

A color run begins downtown at 9 AM and there will be games for kids and food trucks from 10 AM-10 PM on Saturday.

There will be vendors in attendance like Soo Charming and Simply Tara’s selling Permalinx by J Bloom