SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hog Fest is bringing thousands of people to downtown Spartanburg this weekend.

People who go to Hog Fest tell 7NEWS said they were met with wonderful smells, amazing food, live music and activities for the whole family.

“Happy to be here with everyone enjoying the barbeque,” said Charles Reyes.

“Loving it, loving it, get out of the house loving it,” said Joyce Vest.

“I think it’s awesome. I love the funnel cake!” said Caitlyn McDowell.

Downtown Spartanburg, filled with thousands of people enjoying an annual festival.

“It’s a lot of participants, we were pretty impressed. When we got off, we were shocked with how many roads were blocked off, honestly,” said McKenzie Gramling.

Friday’s competition brought the wings.

“I have tried one and I’m on my way, right now, to try some more. I love eating wings, so I’m looking forward to trying quite a few of them,” said Reyes.

“Hand me the plate, go to work and that’s that,” said Vest.

“You can try the wings, because they’re really good and try the desserts,” said McDowell.

Saturday, there will be a ribs and barbecue competition.

“The food, how can you go wrong with all the food they got here,” said Todd Vest.

“I’m a big fan of the ribs and I’ll try those as well,” said Reyes.

For samples of the team’s barbecue and ribs, show up from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s fun for the whole family,” said Trey Gramling.

“There’s so many different styles, tastes. OH! When you walk out of the parking garages, you smell it. It makes you walk a little faster,” said Joyce Vest.

Fun for the whole family, whether you bring your parents…

“Ma, we’re going out with a bang. Let’s do this,” said Joyce Vest.

Or, your kids…

“They love to walk around and have a little bit of freedom in a downtown atmosphere,” McKenzie Gramling.

Saturday hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wristbands are $5 for the entire day, but kids 10 and under are completely free.