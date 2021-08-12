Hole forces closure of I-26 eastbound in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – A section of Interstate 26 eastbound in Henderson County is closed for repairs after a depression was discovered under the roadway.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a large hole formed under the roadway near Exit 54 (U.S. 25).

Drivers are being detoured to U.S. 25 South into South Carolina then to Highway 11 eastbound to I-26.

NCDOT said a contractor is being brought in to line a pipe and then fill the hole which they say is big enough to fit a “little sports car.”

There’s no word yet on how long the interstate will remain closed.