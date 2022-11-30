GREENVILLE, S.C.(WSPA)- The first Greenville holiday gingerbread exhibit was held at the Residence Inn in Springhill Suites in downtown Greenville on Wednesday.

Chefs from restaurants across Greenville entered the gingerbread house contest, creating completely edible structures.

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Pictures of gingerbread houses created by chefs

Participating chefs include:

Table 301

Passerelle, bistro

Camila kitchen

Jianna

Killwins

Oak Hill

Café

Residence inn in Springhill suites

Restaurant 17

LaRue fine chocolates

Local media voted for their favorite gingerbread house. There were two student teams from Donaldson, Career Center’s Culinary Arts Program, Greenville Technical College, and The Truest Culinary Hospitality Innovation Center.

The gingerbread Holiday exhibit still has space for seven more creations.

The winning display by vote will win a one-night stay at the residence Inn, Springhill suites, and a gift card to Oak and Honey in downtown Greenville.

Voting will begin on December 5 for the competition. If interested, please submit your intent to enter by the end of the week here.