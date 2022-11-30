GREENVILLE, S.C.(WSPA)- The first Greenville holiday gingerbread exhibit was held at the Residence Inn in Springhill Suites in downtown Greenville on Wednesday.
Chefs from restaurants across Greenville entered the gingerbread house contest, creating completely edible structures.
Participating chefs include:
- Table 301
- Passerelle, bistro
- Camila kitchen
- Jianna
- Killwins
- Oak Hill
- Café
- Residence inn in Springhill suites
- Restaurant 17
- LaRue fine chocolates
Local media voted for their favorite gingerbread house. There were two student teams from Donaldson, Career Center’s Culinary Arts Program, Greenville Technical College, and The Truest Culinary Hospitality Innovation Center.
The gingerbread Holiday exhibit still has space for seven more creations.
The winning display by vote will win a one-night stay at the residence Inn, Springhill suites, and a gift card to Oak and Honey in downtown Greenville.
Voting will begin on December 5 for the competition. If interested, please submit your intent to enter by the end of the week here.