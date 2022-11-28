A golf ball is pictured at Jurassic Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.

The holiday putt-putt course will be at Takeoff Mini Golf located at 28 Airport Road Extension in Greenville from November 25 to December 23.

Each ticket will include one round of mini golf with a glowing golf ball and your choice of either 3 GLOW bracelets and a GLOW stick or a holiday ornament craft.

The pavilion will also be decorated and set up with holiday pictures.

