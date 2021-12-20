Holiday traffic on Woodruff Rd., Greenville Co. leaders looking ahead for relief

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re planning to use Woodruff Road over the next couple of days, get ready for even more congestion than usual.

But county leaders are one day away from embarking on a project to make future holiday shopping, less of a headache.

Tis’ the season for blocked intersections and backed up traffic on Woodruff Road.

“It took me about 45 minutes to make a mile and a half trek,” said Phillip Wright who was holiday shopping on Woodruff Road.

Or at least for some drivers, they told 7News, that season is never ending.

“There was a lot of traffic but there’s always a lot of traffic,” holiday shopper Eveline Hemmerle said.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department told us they’ve been patrolling the area to help. But county leaders told us, they’re an inch away from creating relief all year long.

“Once all the right of ways have been procured, the project itself will take two to three years,” said Greenville County Council Member Ennis Fant.

Fant said this $120 million project is a decade in the making. It would add a four-lane bypass road over a 2.5 mile stretch between Verdae Boulevard and Smith-Hines Road. The construction though would take some time, with a completion goal a couple years away.

“It’s crowded, it’s hard to get in and out of places. You have to have a lot of patience because it can get crazy,” said holiday shopper Cathy Jamieson.

Jamieson said she thinks it would help, but wouldn’t mind some relief from the gridlock sooner.

“If there’s some hope in sight, that would be great,” Jamieson said.

In the meantime, officers with the Greenville Police Department are asking drivers to avoid blocking intersections and utilize the parallel parkway when you can.

This project would not raise taxes.

