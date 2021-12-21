Holiday travel picking up in Greenville Co., reminders for travelers taking to the skies

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport are bracing for a very busy next couple of days.

In fact, they predict tens of thousands of people will be traveling in and out of their airport, starting Tuesday.

Other than wearing a mask in airports and on planes, both TSA and GSP leaders are reminding travelers to hold off on the present wrapping until after your flight.

Cue the time of year for special family reunions.

“It feels pretty good to be back home, to be honest,” said Ashton Black who is visiting his home in South Carolina from Texas.

Travelers are out in full force at GSP Airport, and a spokesperson there said they don’t expect that to change over the next couple of days.

“Usually Thanksgiving weekend is our busiest weekend but this year, Christmas is going to be right up there,” said Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Spokesperson Michelle Fleming.

Fleming said, because of that, travelers need to be prepared, wear a mask and get there early. Also, hold off on the present wrapping until you get to your final stop.

“If it does need extra security screening, TSA is going to have to unwrap those presents so we want to save everyone time, get you through the checkpoint quickly,” Fleming explained. “So just hold off on wrapping until you get there, or leave it up to Santa.”

April McCall said she and her travel companion, Davie, don’t have to worry about that because she ships gifts ahead of time.

“Gift wise, I try to do everything on Amazon and send it to my sister’s house so it’s already there,” said McCall, who traveled to GSP from Los Angeles.

One last note: plan ahead if you want to park at GSP before your flight. You can reserve a spot ahead of time here or utilize the shuttles.