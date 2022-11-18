WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A 32-year-long Upstate tradition will continue when the Hollywild Animal Preserve host the Holiday Lights Safari this season.

The Light Safari will give parents and children a chance to get in the Christmas Spirit.

Admission prices and hours for the light safari will be:

$10 per person for the drive-through.

Enchanted Deer Forest is optional with an additional charge of $10 per vehicle (includes a bag of animal food).

The Holiday light safari will be open daily from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with extended hours on selected nights.

“It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out and enjoy family time in a positive, family-friendly atmosphere,” Hollywild co-founder Lucia Meeks said. “It’s a great pause from the shopping and hectic nature of the holidays.”

The holiday light safari will include:

Thousands of new lights

New displays

Music

religious themes

programmable lights

exhibits

Drive-thru Deer Forest

Santa Clause

Proceeds gained from the light safari will benefit animals living at Hollywild Animal Preserve.