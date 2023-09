COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A home invasion Thursday morning has sparked an investigation in Cowpens.

According to the Cowpens Police Department, officers responded to Three Oaks Apartment in reference to a home invasion that happened between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The police chief said officers are currently looking for three unidentified men.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the police department at (864) 463-3201 or email j.shelton@townofcowpens.com.