PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County home was struck by lightning during Thursday’s storms.

It happened on Midway Road in Pickens. The home is in a mountainous area.

“The lightning may have hit in one of the corners of the home. It actually started as an exterior fire,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Pickens County Emergency Services. “We did have some extension into the home, with some damage to a bedroom, and some damage to the exterior, and the porch there on the back of the house.”

“Fortunately our daytime chief was in the station, as well as two of our volunteer firefighters. So, they were able to get an engine en route very quickly, and our response time was very minimal,” Gibson said.

“That’s so scary. Just having that so close to home and all of these storms that have been coming through here lately is just really unnerving. Pretty much because we don’t know what it can do,” said Jessica Gibson, a Pickens County resident.

Gibson said the family in the home is fine.

“Because of the quick action by our firefighters, they’ll be able to stay at the home tonight,” Billy said.

“During this time of the year, we have storms move through. we may have one or two lightning strikes a year that actually cause a fire,” Gibson said. “Most of them will hit trees, and power lines and that nature, but to hit a house it does happen, but it’s not quite as frequent as folks may think.”

However, if a storm strikes again, here’s what you should know, especially those in mountain areas.

“Well of course the higher the target, the more likely we do run into a possibility of something being struck. That’s why you see a lot of trees being struck,” Gibson explained. “Most of the time they’re higher than most of our homes, but when you get into the mountainous areas and you get wide open spaces homes do tend to attract them. So that can be a factor.”

While officials said the home on Midway Road took likely took a direct hit by lightning, there are some things you can do to protect your home.

“Encourage folks in the case to try to keep a little bit of a cutback around their homes, that way if we do have a forest fire or a woods fire it does give us a little bit of a defensible space around their homes, where we can actually work in and keep it from turning into a house fire. So, we do ask people to cut back a little bit to get those trees cut back and give us room to work,” Gibson said.



Jessica also said there are things she does to keep her family safe.

“As far as at home, we just turn on the news and make sure that we are being weather aware, and that we can get to a safe space quickly if we need to,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the Easley area had some power lines down, and trees on some power lines. However, overall, officials said there weren’t many reports of damage after Thursday’s storms.