Army veteran William D. Rowland laid to rest in Anderson

PICKENS/ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) -A United States Army veteran who called the Upstate home was laid to rest Friday morning.

According to a news release, William D. Rowland passed away last month. Rowland was reportedly homeless and had no family to claim his remains.

Rowland was born on Feb. 26, 1955 in Pickens and enlisted in the Army on July 7, 1972, where he served honorably until May 29, 1973.

According to the release, Rowland received a National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle).

“After an extensive investigation by the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office, it was concluded that Rowland had no next of kin able to provide for his final arrangements,” according to the release. “Throughout the United States, the Dignity Memorial network has provided services to thousands of unclaimed veterans. Rowland’s burial is sponsored by Dillard Memorial Funeral Home, as well as the Homeless Veterans Burial Program.”

“”The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program ensures that veterans who are homeless, indigent and have no family receive the honors in death that their service in life merited, and is a way for a grateful community to show its support for their sacrifices,” Dillard Memorial Funeral Home General Manager Tanya Gravely said. “We’re honored to assist in giving Mr. Rowland the dignified military services he deserves.”

According to the release, the community was invited to attend the funeral services on Friday.

The service for Rowland began with a procession at 11:45 a.m. from Dillard Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens and then traveled down Highway 8 from Pickens to Anderson, where he was laid to rest at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, located at 140 Inway Drive.