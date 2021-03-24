Homeless man’s body found in West Union Post Office

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a homeless man’s body was found early Wednesday morning at the West Union Post Office.

Coroner Karl Addis said Charles Edward Griffin, 64, was found laying face down on the floor near the side entrance of the post office, located at 190 South Highway 11.

Addis said it appeared Griffin planned to sleep in the lobby area. He was found beside of an electric inflatable air mattress.

Addis said it appears Griffin had some type of medical event and collapsed, injuring his face. He died between 1 – 3 a.m. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause of his death.

The coroner’s office, the West Union Police Department and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate.