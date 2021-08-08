Homeless Period Project holds ‘back to school’ drive

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Homeless Period Project helped area girls get ready to go back to school on Sunday.

The Homeless Period Project is an organization dedicated to providing menstrual hygiene products to those in need. The organization says that one in four girls miss school or work during their period, because they lack access to, or can’t afford menstrual products.

Sunday’s event in Spartanburg was focused on creating back-to-school period packs to be donated to every middle school and high school in Spartanburg County.

“If a girl is not in school, she’s not learning,” said Kerry Eastler, President of the Spartanburg Chapter of the Homeless Period Project. “If she’s not learning, she’s not graduating, or she’s barely graduating. [She’s] certainly not going on to secondary degree. That’s just sad. That shouldn’t happen in the United States, and it shouldn’t happen in Spartanburg county. We just want to make sure they have the products they need.”

A total of 1,500 packs were put together at the event.

For more info on how to donate or join a chapter, you can send an email to info@homelessperiodproject.org

The next Spartanburg ‘packing party’ is collecting feminine hygiene donations on Sunday, September 5 at the Chapman Cultural Center starting at 5 p.m.