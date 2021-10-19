Homeless woman seriously injured in Asheville attack

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A homeless woman was seriously injured when she was attacked outside a credit union early Tuesday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman was sitting outside the Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when she was shot multiple times in the face with an airsoft gun.

Officers said they recovered 50 pellet rounds from the side of the building.

The attacker was driving a dark colored two-door sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

