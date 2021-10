ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. to Griffin Road near Belton in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arriving, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man has died as a result of their injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.