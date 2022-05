ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson.

The coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, there appears to be no danger to the public.