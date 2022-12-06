HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – Honea Path appointed its new chief of police.

Barry New was announced as the new police chief of the Honea Path Police Department.

Chief New has been serving as a School Resource Officer at Honea Path Middle School since 2019 and interim Chief of Police since November this year.

The police department said Chief New served for 35-plus years at multiple agencies before coming to Honea Path.

“He has done an outstanding job as our SRO and interim Chief, and I can’t express how pleased I am that he accepted this position and have him here to lead our police department forward,” said Honea Path Mayor Christopher Burton.