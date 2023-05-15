SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of 15 Korean War veterans took off from Spartanburg Downtown Airport on Monday morning for the first Honor Flight from South Carolina since 2019.

The group of Korean War veterans will visit the World War II Memorial and the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C.

It will be the first time this group of veterans will see the remodeled Korean War Memorial that now includes stone engravings of the veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice in Korea.

Army veteran Conrad Nowak said, “I have a couple of buddies I’m going to look up when I get there that will be on the wall.”

The group of 15 Korean War veterans will return around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

The community is invited to Spartanburg Downtown Airport to welcome them back home when they land.