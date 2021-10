*WARNING: Some people may find the pictures below upsetting.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A horse was rescued after falling into a ditch due to heavy rain Sunday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit responded to the scene to find a horse stuck in a ditch.

Deputies worked with Martin Veterinary Services to remove the horse from the ditch and back on dry land.

The condition of the horse has not been released.