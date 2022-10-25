ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Flexon Industries, a manufacturer of water hoses and extension cords, completed an expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs, according to a press release from the company.

Annually at the Anderson facility alone, Flexon will produce enough garden hoses to wrap around the earth seven times, according to a press release from the company.

“The expansion of our plant is incredibly significant. We are proud to create 120 new jobs in the Anderson community and support the local economy. Additionally, with a strong commitment to sustainability, Flexon will recycle more than six-million pounds of reusable materials annually. This equates to over 400 truckloads of material that would have otherwise gone to the landfill,” said Warren Swindlehurst, President of USW.