ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Skies over Anderson will be filled with hot air balloons this weekend all for a good cause.

The Hot Air Affair event will kick off Celebrate Anderson weekend beginning Friday evening, which is the community’s largest annual outdoor concert.

Ballons will launch from the Anderson Civic Center field.

This event will include 20+ hot air balloons flying, tethering and glowing, kids zone, food, and vendors.

This signature event will benefit the Cancer Association of Anderson, which provides financial, physical, and emotional assistance to cancer patients in the area.

Depending on the weather and winds Friday, organizers expect around 25 hot air balloons to take off and roughly 30,000 people during the weekend.

It is also free for the community to come out and enjoy.