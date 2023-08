SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s going to be so hot and humid on Friday that it could break records in the Upstate.

7NEWS Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said a combination of high temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like temperatures over 100 degrees, especially from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s in the Upstate and low to mid 90s in the mountains.

That is why so many high school football games across the Upstate have pushed back their kickoff times to 8 p.m.