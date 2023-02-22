GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hotel Hartness is putting the finishing touches on their property as they prepare to welcome guests to the hotel complete with a restaurant, bar, luxury spa, and 75 rooms and suites.

The hotel is built within a 186-thousand-acre nature preserve. The property as a whole is a part of 495 acres.

It is accessible from Highway 14 across the interstate from the GSP airport.

It neighbors the Hartness residential community making it a great place for guests of residents to stay.

The hotel is the longtime vision of the Hartness family home and the manor is the anchor of the hotel.

It is partially built from their home constructed in the 1970s.



To inquire about bookings or for more information visit hotelhartness.com