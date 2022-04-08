BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A house was destroyed after neighbors said lightning struck it Thursday morning.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, the call came in at 2:02 a.m. in reference to a house fire in the 100 block of Bridgeville Way in the Glenlake Subdivision.

Once the fire was out, the firefighters spoke with neighbors who said, “we heard a loud bomb and saw a big flash”.

While the fire department can not confirm that a lightning bolt struck the house, they said that it is a high possibility with the time of the call and the time of the storm.

The fire department said the house is destroyed and two other houses were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.