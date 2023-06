A house was destroyed by a fire in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A house was destroyed by a fire Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hayne Street with possible entrapment.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned no one was entrapped and that the house was engulfed in flames.

Officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a burn on his hand.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.