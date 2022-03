UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – A house in Union County was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:30pm at an unoccupied home on Fairmont Street in the Monarch community.

Four other homes also suffered damage from the fire, according to the Monarch Volunteer Fire Department.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire but officials say it is suspicious.

No injuries were reported in the fire.