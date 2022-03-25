POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – One person has died after a house fire early Friday morning in Polk County.

The fire broke out around 4:00am on Gettys Foster Lane off of Highway 9 near Mill Spring.

Highway 9 was closed between Will Green Road and Peniel Road while crews investigated the blaze. The road has since reopened.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.