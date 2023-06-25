SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Una Fire Department responded to a house on fire on Saturday.

Firefighters said that they responded to a residential structure fire along Epton Street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, the house was vacant, although someone told them that there may be a female inside the house. The fire was extinguished and the house was searched with nobody found.

Deputies spoke with Una Fire Department Chief, Jeff Hadden, and were told that the house was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire. The wires in the house were stripped and there was no electricity inside the house.

Deputies spoke with the neighbor along Epton Street regarding the incident. The neighbor told deputies that she did have a video that recorded moments 15 minutes before the fire started.

According to deputies, the neighbor said that a black car was seen on camera pulling in front of her house and backing up out of the camera around 11:15 p.m. Nothing else showed up on camera until two minutes later, when two people were seen walking from the back of the house that was on fire and down Epton Street.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Arson Investigator and Duke Energy were requested and both responded to the scene as well.

One firefighter was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center with low blood sugar and is expected to be okay.

The fire remains under investigation.