SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A vacant home in Spartanburg is now the center of an active fire investigation.

It was a scene drivers on N Pine Street couldn’t miss.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spartanburg fire crews were sent to the house. With the efforts of four fire departments, the heavy smoke and fire coming from the house was quickly extinguished.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Moving forward the fire investigators will remain on scene this afternoon until they can try to determine the cause,” said Jeremy Morgan, Battalion Chief of the Spartanburg Fire Department. “There may be some more preliminary work that has to be done tomorrow but hopefully we will know something in the next few days and what started the fire.”

The Spartanburg Fire Department said this time of year is when they get called the most and they’re asking for the community to take precautions by checking smoke detectors and heating systems.